Insurgents on Tuesday tried to invade Maiduguri the Borno state capital through the polo juddumri area at about 6:30pm.

The attackers were said to have fired sporadic gunshots and hurled powerful explosive ordinance on the residential houses around Polo High Court Juddumri community within the city.

Update: Military foil attack as bandits attempted to invade Maidugurihttps://t.co/bIzUZhBsUE pic.twitter.com/RegMpPg0DT — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 12, 2021

Advertisement

According to a source, some residential houses at the outskirts of the town were burnt down, but no one could ascertain the number of casualties as residents of the area fled their homes scampering for safety.

During the attack, a massive military deployment were seen rushing to the scene with sophisticated weapons alongside other security agents.

Normalcy has been restored in the area and people have started going back to their homes.