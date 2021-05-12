Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has congratulated Dr. Abdulkarim Ali Obaje, a community and social development specialist, on his appointment as the National Coordinator for the federal CARES support unit in Nigeria, Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus (COVID-19).

The Governor praised the Federal Government for taking a commendable move in the right direction in his congratulatory letter, which was released by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Onogwu Muhammed, on Tuesday.

The NG-CARES is Federal Government, World Bank assisted initiative that is being implemented in the 36 States of the federation and the FCT and the appointment of Dr Abdulkarim Ali Obaje has been endorsed by the World Bank Nigeria Office.

Governor Bello noted that with Dr Obaje overseeing such a very crucial assignment which was expected to have direct social economic impact on the well being of Nigerians across board, his long years of experience would be a veritable advantage

He pointed out that however, the devastating effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the living standard of the citizens cannot be under emphasized hence any effort made by government at any level to mitigate such effect and enhance economic recovery must be supported to succeed.

While encouraging the National Coordinator to carry out his duties with zeal and with the best interests of the people at heart, the Governor also urged all stakeholders to collaborate with him to ensure the project’s success.

Dr. Obaje has over twenty years of experience working with development partners. He was the National Coordinator of the Community and Social Development Project before this appointment (CSDP).

