The Imo State Police Command has confirmed the gruesome killing of former Nigeria Bar Association chairman Owerri branch, Ndionyema Nwankwo by unknown gunmen in his office.

A press release issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer Orlando Ikeokwu on February 6, he said that the Command recieved a report of the death of the lawyer who is a native of Arochukwu LGA of Abia state.

According to him based on the report, operatives of the Command moved to the scene and met the lifeless body in the pool of his own blood, with matchete cuts on his neck.

Taking a further look around the office, a matchete with blood stains, suspected to have been the matchete used in inflicting the cuts on him, was found on the floor of his toilet.

It was also discovered that his car and other yet to be identified items where taken away by his assailants.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo state, Nasiru Mohammed has appealed for calm, while directing for a full scale of investigation into the matter, with a view to arrest the fleeing suspects and recover the stolen items.