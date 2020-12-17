The kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, have been freed.

This is according to the state government.

The schoolboys were abducted last Friday, the same day President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura for a weeklong private visit.

Governor Aminu Masari Thursday night said the boys were at Tsafe, Zamfara State, and would be transported to Kankara on Friday.

According to him, the release of the schoolboys was facilitated by the leadership of MACABAN/Miyetti Allah.

The Secretary to the Katsina State government also confirmed the cheering news to TVC’ Babajide Kolade-Otitoju.

He said the students were at Tsafe (82.5km via road) from Kankara town in Katsina.

“Alhamdulillah. The boys have been rescued and are now at Tsafe, Zamfara State. But, we shall be moving them to Kankara tomorrow (Friday),” Kastina said.