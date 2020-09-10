A fire outbreak at a section of the Ondo state Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) complex in Akure, the state capital has destroyed a container loaded with smart card readers.

The cause of the fire outbreak is not known as at the time of writing the report while the fire is still raging as 8:55pm on Thursday.

The inferno which was noticed around 7:03pm affected the ICT unit of the INEC.

UPDATE: Fire guts Ondo @inecnigeria headquarters, destroys smart card readers. pic.twitter.com/j2r8IHztTc — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 10, 2020

The officials of INEC were said to have contacted the fire station which is less than 500 meters to the INEC office but with no response.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner who spoke to our reporters at the scene of the incident said the container where card readers were stored was destroyed

Men of the fire service who arrived later at the scene of the fire after an hou were helpless as their truck refused to work while the fire service men from the airport arrived at exactly 9:14pm.