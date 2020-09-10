Former governor of Sokoto state, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, on Thursday, lost his daughter, Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko.

Miss Sadiya Magatakarda Wamakko died at the age of 23 years.

She died at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, following complications arising childbirth.

Her funeral prayer was conducted Thursday night at the residence of Senator Wamakko, Sahabi Dange, road, Gawon Nama, Sokoto.

The prayer was led by the Chief Imam of Sultan Bello Juma’at Mosque, Sokoto, Liman Malami Shehu Akwara.

The funeral prayer was attended by Senator Wamakko, former Deputy Governor and National Commissioner, National Population Commission, Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, as well as another former Deputy Governor and Executive Secretary, Police Trust Fund , Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto.

Other dignitaries who attended the funeral were Magajin Garin Sokoto and Magajin Rafin Sokoto, Alhaji Hassan Danbaba and Alhaji Rilwanu Bello, respectively.

Mr. Wamakko is currently the chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence and Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti Corruption.