The federal government has reacted to the demolition of Nigerian commission officers quarters in Ghana by unknown men.

The minister of foreign affairs on his tweeter handle condemned the act, says Nigerian government is engaging the Ghanaian government on the dastardly act

He demands urgent action in finding the perpetrators and ensuring protection of all Nigerians in Ghana

The demolition of the Nigerian high commission officers residence is an action that could spark diplomatic tussle

According to foreign policies, Ghana is supposed to protect properties including residences of other countries within their domain

This is not the first time Ghanaians have been violent to Nigerians, Nigerian traders in Ghana have also complained of their properties been destroyed several times.