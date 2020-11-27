The meeting between the federal government and organised labour ended in the early hours of today without a compromise.

Labour insisted the recent fuel price increase be reversed for any meaningful discussion to hold, necessitating an adjournment to Monday, December the 7th.

The new date was arrived at following government’s inability to immediately meet the demand of labour, even after some sessions of consultations.

The government and labour are engaged in talks to avert a nationwide strike over increase in the price of petrol and electricity tariff.

The new date into afford the government the opportunity to consult widely over the demand of labour.