Governors of the All Progressives Congress have met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in a bid to contain the leadership crisis currently besetting the Party.

At the meeting were the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu; Chairman of Northern Governors Forum and Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong and Governor of Jigawa state, Abubakar Badaru.

The meeting took place behind closed doors after which Governor Bagudu told Statehouse Correspondents that the President was stepping in to find a way to resolve contending issues.