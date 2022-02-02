Update: Bandits demand N70m ransom for abducted Zamfara lecturer’s family members

Abductors of Zamfara University Lecturer’s Family Members have demanded a ransom of Seventy million Naira.

Five members of the family of Abdulrahaman Adamu who is the ASUU Chairman of the federal University Gusau Chapter were abducted early hours of Wednesday at their residence in Damba, a Community in the outskirts of Gusau, the state Capital.

Mr. Abdulrahaman told TVC NEWS that the Kidnappers called and are demanding Seventy Million Naira ransom to get his family members back.

He’s calling for more prayers to secure his family member’s safe return.

Communities in Zamfara state are now fleeing in terror as a result of the state’s constant attacks and kidnappings for ransom that have become a regular occurrence.