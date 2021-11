Unknown persons have killed a middle aged woman identified as Mrs Ọmọde at Iwaro Oka, in Akoko Southwest local government area of Ondo State.

She was said to be on her way to sweep a Deeper Life Bible Church in the community before she was killed by yet-to-be identified persons in the early hours of Sunday.

Reason for the murder was unknown as at the time of this report.

A glimpse at her lifeless body in the pool of blood shows that she was axed in the neck in front of the Church at Ọwalusi.