Gunmen on Monday morning sacked three villages in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi state.

Many were feared killed in the attacks, which occurred in Ebele community in Umuogodoakpu Mgbo, Ohaukwu local government area.

The affected villages are Otebu, Iguduobu and Obodocha.

The identity of the attackers could not be ascertained with conflicting reports on the identity of the attackers.

However, there were strong allegations the attacks were carried out by herdsmen.

The community shares border with neighbouring Agila in Benue state, which has been embroiled in a bitter decade- long boundary dispute.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the area in the early hours and started shooting

Traditional ruler of the area, Godwin Ogadu-ogba, confirmed the attack.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Okoro Emegha, also confirmed the attack.

He stated the identity of the attackers has not been established but some residents claim they are herdsmen while others said they are Agila people from Benue State.

Commissioner of Police, Garba Aliyu, who also confirmed the attack, said he was awaiting further information.

This incident comes few weeks over 20 persons were killed after an attack by suspected herdsmen in four villages in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.