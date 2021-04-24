Unknown gunmen have allegedly attacked the country home of governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma at Omuma in Oru local government.

The gunmen who invaded the governor’s village house in Omuma in the early hours of Saturday, burnt some cars but unable to set the building ablaze before they were repelled by the security.

An unconfirmed news also has that the gunmen killed two other security men at Oguta- Mgbidi junction, a Road that leads to the governor’s country home.

The Imo State Police Command is yet to confirm the attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s house.

But the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the incident in a statement said security agencies successful repelled the attackers.