Unknown Gunmen have attacked the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo and killed some of his personal guards.

The incident according to his media aide, Christian Aburine, occurred when the gunmen invaded Isuofia Town Hall in Anambra state, where Prof. Soludo, a gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) was holding a meeting with Isuofia youths and unleashed terror.

The report also claimed that the Commissioner for Utilities was also kidnapped by the assailants.

A source at the scene who is a member of All Soludo Support Group told Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), that Prof. Soludo is in an undisclosed but safe place at the moment, although he was at the venue when the gunmen invaded.

The source said two mobile policemen were killed on the spot by the gunmen while a man close to the Soludo campaign was taken away by the gunmen.

The Anambra State Police Command said they have received report of the incident, and will issue a statement shortly.

It could not be immediately ascertained if the attack was politically motivated or a continuation of the recent pattern of attacks on security personnel by unknown gunmen in Anambra and Other South Eastern States leading to loss of lives.