Some Gunmen have abducted a medical doctor at the Central Hospital, Ojobo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

The doctor, Wisdom Iboyitete, was abducted on Sunday at 11.30pm after the hoodlums who disguised themselves as patients seeking medication attention but armed the attacked the health facility

The incident, according to local sources, has caused tension in the Ijaw riverine community. Dr. Iboyitete was allegedly with the newly elected Ojobo Community Chairman when he received an emergency call from the hospital for emergency case.

Unknown to the resident doctor, the supposed patient and others who accompanied the patient, turned out to be kidnappers.

Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, confirming incident on Monday stated that the kidnappers had pretended to be patients who needed medical services.