Gunmen abduct father of Former Imo Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere

The father who is also the Traditional Ruler of Ezi – Mbieri Autonomous Community in Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State was reportedly abducted by some hoodlums around Iho Community in Ikeduru local government area of the State after sporadic shootings on Friday, November 19, 2021 at about 10 am.

The unfortunate incident has generated a lot of anxiety in the two neighbouring local governments of Mbaitoli and Ikeduru.

His son, Eze Madumere, the former Deputy Governor in the state, when contacted confirmed the incident and also disclosed that his father’s abductors have contacted the family.

Meanwhile the Imo State Police Command and other security agencies are already in the thrill of the hoodlums to ensure the rescue the Monarch unhurt.