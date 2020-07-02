The Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, Dr Oluwole Ige has tested positive for COVID- 19.

This was contained in a statement issued by Adeeyo Babatunde on behalf of the Chief Medical Director

The statement noted that the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively.

The statement advised all members of staff of the Teaching hospital to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the COVID-19