National Universities Commission said it is collaborating with the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group to build the capacity of Nigerian scientists in research especially as the race to find a cure for coronavirus continues globally.

The Commission disclosed this in Abuja, ahead of the inaugural summit of the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group.

The Nigerian university system has always been faced with the challenges in its efforts at developing research capacity.



These challenges include: inadequate funding, lack of equipment, facilities and materials, lack of awareness, as well as the lack of implementation of research results.

Efforts have been made by government and other agencies through provision of grants to help improve research, but assessing such Grants have also become a concern.

The National Universities Commission is now employing a different approach. It is partnering with the Nigeria Diaspora Biomedical Research Group to build the capacity of Nigerian scientists on biomedical research.

The partnership will involve a three day summit to train nigerian scientists on research grant writing and research techniques.

Previous attempts at collaboration had met with measured success, but this is the first time it will result in an international summit despite the constraints posed by covid 19.