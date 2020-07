OPay is reportedly shuting down its bike hailing service (ORide); its car hire service (OCar); and its logistics delivery service (OExpress).

According to a statement issued by the company, this was as a result of harsh business conditions, especially during the covid-19 pandemic.

They however stated due to an increase of almost 44% experienced in the last few months in their money mobile platform, they will continue to grow the eCommerce space.