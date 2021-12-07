UNILORIN Suspends Academic activities over ghastly accident

Academic activities in University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) have been suspended following a ghastly accident that claimed lives on campus.

A source within the institution said 5 persons have been confirmed dead from the auto crash.

Information revealed that the accident happened late on Monday night.

A source in the university disclosed that a Lexus car and a small commercial bus collided at about 11pm leading to the death of the occupants.

The owner of the commercial bus and his wife and a child died while three other people including the driver of the Lexus car also died on the spot.

Following the sad incident, the institution reportedly suspended the academic activities for Tuesday.

There was no official statement from the university as the time of filling this report but the students union in a statement on Tuesday confirmed the incident.