The Senate of the University of Lagos has passed a vote of confidence on the embattled Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

The Senate took the position after an emergency meeting at the Ade Ajayi Auditorium of the campus, in reaction to the purported sack of Professor Ogundipe as the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council of the university.

Addressing the press after the meeting, Professor Chioma Agomo, who chaired the emergency Senate meeting, announced that they also passed a vote of no confidence on the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Wale Babalakin.

Professor Agomo stated that due process was not followed in the purported removal of the Vice Chancellor.

She explains that the act establishing the institution states in section 17, that a joint committee of the council and the Senate is required to investigate such matter and make arrangements for the person in question to be given opportunity to appear before an investigative panel to clear all allegations.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the University, Oladejo Azeez announced appointment of an acting Vice Chancellor for the institution on Thursday.

In the statement, Azeez, who is the secretary to the council, informs the public that Council at the said meeting, duly appointed Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences, as the Vice Chancellor in acting capacity.