The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed a logistics storage facility used by Boko Haram and neutralized several of their fighters.

The operation was conducted at Yamud along the Gulumba Gana-Kumshe axis of Borno state.

Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche, notes that the operation was executed based on credible intelligence reports indicating that the settlement was one of the locations where the terrorists store their logistics and assemble to launch attacks.

Accordingly, the Air Task Force detailed its fighter jets to attack the location, scoring accurate hits, leading to the destruction of the designated target structures and killing several terrorists.