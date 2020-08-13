President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated the Police Mobile Training School in Ende Hills, Nasarawa state.

The president was represented by the Minister For Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, who is convinced that the new school would enhance the capacity of the police in tackling security challenges.

Insurgency, banditry, robbery and kidnapping are among the many challenges confronting the Nigerian state in recent times. It has led to the death of thousands of persons and loss of properties worth millions of naira.

The recent massacre in Southern Kaduna, the heightened level of insecurity in Nasarawa State and the continuous killings of persons in the north east speak volumptimistic of Improved Security es of the current state of insecurity in the country.

This Mobile Police Training College in Ende Hills of Nasarawa State is one of the measures put in place by the police to enhance the capacity of its men to tackle the increasing rate of insecurity in country.

The training school is equipped with adequate infrastructures such as dormitories, natural hills, a helipadband a clinic that would aid the learning process of the trainees.

Indigenes of the state who graced the occasion are optimistic of improved security in the state and the country at large.