The University of Lagos has invented an energy-saving ventilator, named Ambubag medical ventilator.

Since the first confirmed case of the Coronavirus in Sub-Saharan Africa was recorded in late January, the University of Lagos, UNILAG has been improving its capacity to contribute to the global response to the pandemic.

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe said UNILAG came out with an innovation on Covid-19, initiated by the department of physics.

He explained that the university invented an energy-saving ventilator, stressing that there are stakeholders ready to sponsor the next phase.

The University’s effort is spearhead by the Director of Innovation, Professor AbdulHakeem Amuda.

Professor AbdulHakeem said the 11-man team was able to invent the ventilator, powered with a charged battery or solar panel.

According to him, the ventilator is more effective, affordable, reliable, and made with locally-produced materials.

A Respiratory track expert, Olutola Olatosi said he is concerned with the country’s high population as there are less than 500 ventilators to cater for coronavirus patients, who may have breathing problems.

With the World Health Organisation, predicting that severe cases will require ventilators to deliver enough oxygen from the lung to the rest of the body, the UNILAG energy-saving ventilator is a proof that the university community has a huge role to play in the quest to find a cure for covid-19.