An acting Vice Chancellor has been appointed by the Governing Council of the University of Lagos as the leadership crisis at the institution deepens.

Theophilus Soyombo, a professor in the faculty of social sciences, replaces Oluwatoyin Ogundipe who was removed over allegations of misconduct and others.

He has confirmed his acceptance of the appointment, describing it as ‘a call to service’.

The move has been condemned by Mr Ogundipe as illegal and in clear violation of the University of Lagos Act of 2003, insisting he remains Vice Chancellor.

But the registrar and secretary to council, Oladejo Azeez, said he was lawfully removed, asking members of the public to disregard that statement.

Meanwhile, the Lagos state chapter of the Academic Staff Union of Universities has summoned an emergency meeting to discuss the issues at the school.

It accused the institution’s pro-chancellor and chairman of the governing council, Wale Babalakin, of masterminding the removal of Oluwatoyin Ogundipe.

In its reaction, the federal ministry of education says it has not been briefed, affirming that the governing council can hire and fire any staff, but must follow due process.