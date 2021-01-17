The management of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has denied charging N50,000 for online classes.

The University had approved January 25 as the resumption date for academic activities.

Head of Media Unit of the University, Mrs Olufadeke Akinleye, however said the institution would commence online classes on the announced date due to the second wave of COVID-19.

But a few days after the institution released its revised academic calendar, a report surfaced online that the students are expected to pay N50,000 for classes.

The University in a statement, titled, ‘Disclaimer: UNILAG resumption is absolutely free’, said,

“The Management of University of Lagos wishes to inform all students, parents and the general public, that a notice on the internet purporting that returning students of the University of Lagos are to pay a sum of ₦50,000 for online lectures and examinations, is FALSE and should be disregarded.

“All students are to commence online lectures on Monday, January 25, 2021 at absolutely NO COST.

“In the future, it is advised that our esteemed stakeholders and interested individuals kindly check the official University of Lagos website and official social media platforms for verified information about the University.”