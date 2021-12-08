Unidentified Persons attack Bida Anglican Diocese Bishop

Some unidentified youths attacked the Bishop of Bida Anglican Diocese Rev Jonah G. Kolo and his family in his farm land in kopa village in lavun local Government area of Niger state.



Yetu Kolo the son of the bishop who was attacked alongside his siblings and the bishop said the youths came with sticks and cutlasses, and they sustained various degrees of injuries but nobody was killed.

He also disclosed that the farmland where they were working has been under dispute and contention.

The incidence was reported to the divisional police outpost in kopa and under it is under investigation