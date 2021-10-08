unidentified driver on the run for stabbing LASTMA official

The Whereabouts of a Danfo driver is now a mystery that officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will have to do following the stabbing of one of its traffic control officers at Ketu.

The officer who was stabbed in the head with a sharp object suspected to be a screwdriver is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The Officers identified as Hassan K was assaulted while trying to stop the driver of a yellow commercial bus popularly known as Vanagon who had infringed on the BRT corridor inwards Ketu from Ojota.

LASTMA’s General Manager, Bolaji Oreagba, said that the traffic officer was attacked and severely injured with a screw driver on the head while carrying out his official duty at his beat under Ojota Interchange inwards Ketu.

According to him, the officer was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where his health has been stabilised as revealed by the Zonal Head of that beat.

“The commercial bus driver and his conductor took to their heels after carrying out the assault on the LASTMA officer. The driver of the yellow Volkswagen bus, popularly called ‘vanagon’, with plate number LSD 28 XY, was found passing through the dedicated BRT corridor at Ojota towards Ketu when he was accosted,” Oreagba said.

The LASTMA GM who frowned at the development, noted that attacks and assaults on his men and officers will no longer be tolerated., saying “these attacks will no longer be tolerated and attackers when caught will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Oreagba said that the cosmopolitan status of the state had necessitated proactive traffic management with enforcement in order to ensure sanity across the state, adding that “no traffic law violator would be allowed to go scot-free, especially in these ‘ember months as the state government is not prepared to endanger the safety and security of the people of Lagos State.”

The LASTMA boss, however, urged the motoring public to be law-abiding at all times in order to ensure free-flow of traffic and sanity on Lagos roads. “Attacks on traffic managers attract stiffer penalty and punishment than disobeying traffic laws, and as such perpetrators will be dealt with severely to serve as deterrent to any would-be offender”, Oreagba added.