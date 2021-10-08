Breaking News

Immigration tells Abuja court why Odili’s passport cannot be returned to him

Latest Breaking News about Immigration: Immigration tells Abuja Court why it cannot return Odili's passport to him Peter Odili and Immigration Signpost

The Nigerian Immigration Service has insisted that the passport of former governor of Rivers State,Peter Odili was seized by its operatives on the order of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

The agency begged the high court to dismiss the suit instituted by the former governor to compel the release of the passport to him.

Counsel to the Immigration Jimoh Adamu while defending the action of his clients tendered a letter by EFCC instructing Immigration to seize the passport because Mr Odili was on the watch list for some infractions.

Mr Odili’s passport was on June 20, 2021 seized from him by operatives of the Immigration Service upon his arrival from a trip to the United Kingdom and has since been witheld.

Justice Inyang Ekwo has however fixed October 18 for judgment.

