The United Nations Security Council has rejected a resolution by the United States to extend a global arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October .

The short resolution, which would have extended the embargo “until the Security Council decides otherwise,” mustered only two votes in the chamber, the U.S and the Dominican Republic leaving it far short of the minimum nine “yes” votes required for adoption.

Russia and China voted no, but did not need to deploy a veto, while the remaining members of the Council abstained.

U.S Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced the defeat of the resolution ahead of a very brief virtual council meeting to reveal the vote on Friday.

He said Security Council’s failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security was inexcusable.

U.S. officials have warned that the expiration of the embargo would allow Iran to buy fighter jets, attack choppers, tanks, submarines and missiles with a range of up to 300 km.

The U.S Secretary of State added that a number of Arab nations as well as Israel supported extending the embargo but a number of diplomats were concerned that if it extended the arms embargo, Iran would leave the already-fragile deal, from which the U.S. announced its withdrawal in 2018.