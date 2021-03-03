The United Nations Resident Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Edward Kallon has condemned the attacks on Dikwa, a border community with Cameroon.

In a statement Tuesday (yesterday) in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, Kallon disclosed that: “I am gravely preoccupied by reports of an ongoing violent attack by non-state armed groups in Dikwa, Borno State during which several aid facilities were directly targeted.“

“I strongly condemn the attack and am deeply concerned about the safety and security of civilians in Dikwa, including internally displaced people inside and outside camps and thousands of people who had returned to the community to rebuild their lives after years in displacement.”

He however regretted that the ongoing violent attack of the rice producing border community will affect the support provided to nearly 100,000 people who are desperately in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.

According to him, civilians and aid workers including their facilities and assets should never be a target in the ongoing attacks.