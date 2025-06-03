Ukraine’s security service has just said it has hit a bridge to Crimea with underwater explosives.

In a post on X, the SBU also shared a video showing a blast at the Kerch Bridge.

Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 during a period of political turmoil in Ukraine, and has continued to hold the territory illegally.

The operation was a result of “several months” of work, the SBU said, adding mines were detonated at 4.44am this morning without civilian casualties.

Russian media had earlier reported the bridge was closed, but did not give a reason why.

“The underwater supports of the pillars were severely damaged at the bottom level,” the SBU said.

Lieutenant General Vasyl Malyuk, who oversaw the operation, said there is “no place for any illegal Russian objects on the territory of our state”.

“Therefore, the Crimean bridge is an absolutely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops,” he added.

Ukraine previously hit the same bridge in 2022 and 2023.

A Telegram account that provides information on the bridge said traffic to the Kerch Bridge resumed at 9am local time, so it isn’t clear how badly damaged it is.