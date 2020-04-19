About 300 American Nationals and 293 British nationals were today evacuated from Nigeria through the murtala Mohammed international airport Lagos.

This is part of the ongoing evacuation of foreign nationals by their countries because of the rising case of the covid 19 pandemic.

The two countries had commenced the checking in formalities about the same time in the morning which led to a bit of confusion at the airport as there was thorough screening from the Nigerian Port health officials as well as the officials of the two countries.

The nationals of the two countries also comprise mainly of Nigerians with dual citizenship.

The British nationals were airlifted with British airways aircraft while the American Nationals were airlifted with a chartered aircraft from the United States.