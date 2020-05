The 215 UK returnees have arrived in Abuja after being stuck at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos for more than four hours.

Their plane touched down at the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport at about 7:50pm.

They had earlier arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International airport, Lagos at about 1:50pm, but could not depart for Abuja until four hours later.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, apologised to the returnees for the delay in moving them to the Federal Capital Territory.