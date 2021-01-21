A diplomatic row has broken out between the UK and EU over the status of the bloc’s ambassador in London.

UK, an EU member for 46 years, voted to quit in 2016 and completed its tortuous journey out of the bloc on Dec. 31, when Brexit fully took effect.

Latest reports say the Foreign Office was refusing to grant the same diplomatic status and privileges to EU ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida and his team as it gives to envoys of countries, on the basis that the EU is not a nation state.

The Foreign Office is insisting Joao Vale de Almeida and his officials should not have the privileges and immunities afforded to diplomats under the Vienna Convention.

This means, the ambassador would not have the chance to present his credentials to the Queen like other diplomatic heads of mission.

EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell has written to the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, to express his “serious concerns”.

The issue is expected to be discussed by EU foreign ministers next Monday when they meet for the first time since the post-Brexit transition period ended on 31 December.