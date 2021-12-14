UK Removes, Nigeria, 11 Other countries from Travel Red List

The United Kingdom has announced the removal of Nigeria and 10 other countries from its international travel red list

UK’s Secretary of Health, Sajid Javid, made the announcement in the House of Commons on Tuesday.

According to Javid, the restriction placed on the affected countries will be removed 4am on Wednesday, December 15.

The UK had placed Nigeria on its red list, introducing a pre-departure COVID-19 test requirement for all in-bound travellers and arrivals from the country.

Travellers who had been in a red list country 10 days before arriving in the country have been required to isolate for 10 days in a quarantine hotel and take a COVID-19 test.

A temporary suspension on reviewing and issuing visitor visa applications from all red list countries was also introduced.