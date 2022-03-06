Saudi Arabia lifts travel restrictions on Nigeria, 16 other countries

The limitation on direct flights from Nigeria and 16 other countries has been lifted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, Malawi, Mauritius, Zambia, Madagascar, Angola, Seychelles, United Republic of Comoros, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan are among the other countries affected.

In addition, the Saudi government has lifted most COVID-19 prohibitions, with the exception of wearing masks in the two holy Mosques of Makka and Medina, as well as other places of worship throughout the kingdom.

The instruction took effect on March 5, 2022, after being issued by the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Interior and verified by the Saudi embassy in Nigeria.

The new guideline, on the other hand, requires all new visitors to Saudi Arabia to obtain insurance that covers the price of coronavirus treatment.

The Kingdom also pledged to complete the implementation of its national immunisation plan, which would include, among other things, the administration of a COVID-19 booster dose and the implementation of procedures to verify pilgrims’ health status at the point of entry to any facility, including events centers, airports, and public transportation.