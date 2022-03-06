President Buhari departs Abuja for two-week routine medical checkup in London

President Muhammadu Buhari Sunday morning departed Abuja for a two-week routine medical checkup in London.

This is according to the president’s photographer, Sunday Aghaeze.

The president was scheduled to leave Nairobi, Kenya, on Thursday, after attending the UN Environment Programme’s (UNEP) 50th anniversary.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, said President Buhari simply returned early after his Kenya trip, notwithstanding the allegation that he had canceled the medical trip.

“No, he hasn’t canceled his London trip.” The strategy is still in place. He completed his business in Kenya and returned home early. Shehu had stated that the journey to London will take place on Sunday.

Buhari’s routine medical checks would take a maximum of two weeks, according to the president’s media adviser, Femi Adesina.