The United Kingdom’s High Commission has reopened its Visa Application Centres in Nigeria days after it was closed due to protests by the #EndSARS protesters that was hijacked by hoodlums.

The UK High Commission disclosed this in a Tweet on its official handle, in a notice titled ‘Update on UK Visa Application Centres in Nigeria.’

It says that following the recent closures, it is working hard to process all outstanding applications.

The high Commission added that its centres would not open on Thursday due to the public holiday in Nigeria for Maolud Nabbiyy.

Advertisement

Last week, UK Commission shut down its visa application centres in Abuja and Lagos over the #EndSARS protests in the country.