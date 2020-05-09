The UK Govvernment is set to introduce a 14-day mandatory quarantine for most international arrivals, according to latest reports.

People arriving in Britain by air, sea and rail will now be required to self-isolate for two weeks.

Under the measures, which are expected to be implemented end of May, all passengers arriving at airports and ports will be required to provide an address at which they will immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is expected to make the announcement announcement in an address to the nation on Sunday.

More than 31,000 people who have tested positive for coronavirus have now died in Britain