Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has inaugurated a 17-man Community Policing Advisory Committee headed by the state police commissioner CP Ahmed Abdul-rahman and co-chaired by the chairman, Enugu state traditional rulers council, Lawrence Agubuzu.

The inauguration was witnessed by the Inspector General of Police, represented by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of ICT, DIG Celestine Okoye and the new AIG Zone 13, AIG Dan-Mallam Mohammed.