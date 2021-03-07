Nigerian kick boxer and UFC title holder, Israel Adesanya has lost his match against Polish MMA fighter, Jan Blachowicz.

Israel Adesanya moved up to light heavyweight at UFC 259 to try and take the division’s belt from Jan Blachowicz and become the promotion’s next champ-champ but things didn’t go quite the way Adesanya had hoped, as Blachowicz defended his belt.

Israel Adesanya was defeated for the first time in a 5-round contest in the Light heavyweight division but he reportedly maintains his middleweight titles.

Blachowicz won by a unanimous decision 49-45, 49-45, 49-46, win the first three rounds he utterly dominated Isreal.