UEFA President, Aleksander Ceferin has suggested Liverpool should be given the English premier league title if the season is cancelled because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Before football was halted globally, Liverpool were on course to secure their first English top-flight title in 30 years with a 25 points lead at the top of the premier league table.

Ceferin said though Liverpool have not won the league crown yet, but the European champions would almost certainly win it as all that they needed was two wins in their remaining 10 matches.

He also said he remains confident that suspended leagues across Europe would resume soon.