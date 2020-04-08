The 149th Golf Open Championship scheduled to take off in July at the Royal St George, has been cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first time since 1945 that the British golf Open will miss a year.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers in a statement confirmed that The 149th Open will now be played at the historic Sandwich links next year, with the Old Course at St Andrews now hosting The 150th Open in 2022.

The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship have all been rescheduled.

Organisers of the Augusta National Golf Club says it has identified November 9 to 15 as a possible date for the rescheduled Masters.