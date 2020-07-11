The draw for the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League have been concluded with matches expected to resume in August.

The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final matches will be played in Lisbon, Portugal after a new format was introduced for the tournament.

French Champions, Paris St. Germain will play high scoring Atalanta, while RB Leipzig are drawn against Atletico Madrid.

Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed that the round of 16 second leg matches will be played as scheduled at venues of the home teams.

Manchester City lead Real Madrid 2-1 from the first leg and will host the 13 time European Champions at the Etihad.

The winner of the tie will play either Juventus or Lyon in the Quarter final.

Barcelona or Napoli are drawn to face either of Bayern or Chelsea in another quarter final pairing.

The Europa League draw have also been conducted with matches scheduled to hold in four German Cities next month.