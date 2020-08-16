The United Arab Emirates has donated medical equipment to Nigeria to help the fight against COVID-19.

The cargo plane, Dubai Air Wing bearing the medical items touched down at about 11am on Saturday, containing 7.5 metric tonnes of medical supplies

Nigeria is one of the 70 countries the United Arab Emirates is donating to in the global fight against the pandemic. Though the deputy head of mission did not state the value of the items, he is optimistic it will help Nigeria surmount the spread of the pandemic.

The UAE has conducted over 5million tests with about 64,000 people testing positive. Recoveries recorded within its border are about 57,000 people with 6,170 active cases of and 361 deaths

Despite it’s own challenges, the country has still sent Humanitarian aid to Nigeria, a gesture the Nigerian government appreciates