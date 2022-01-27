UAE announce plans to lift travel restrictions on Nigeria, other nations

The United Arab Emirates has announced plans to lift travel restrictions on travelers from Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, and eight other African nations who visited recently.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Emergency Management Authority announced the removal of the ban on Wednesday (NCEMA).

The restriction was first implemented in response to the Omicron form of COVID-19.

“From January 29, entry into the UAE for arrivals from Kenya, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, the Republic of South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe is allowed again,” NCEMA said on Twitter.

The initial prohibition applied to those who had visited specific African nations within the previous 14 days.

The modifications will take effect at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 29.

Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, and Zimbabwe are among the countries affected by the lift.

Travelers from Uganda, Ghana, and Rwanda will be required to take all three tests, as well as a negative COVID-19 PCR test 48 hours prior to departure and a negative rapid-PCR test at the departure airport, under the new regulations. Passengers will be tested as well when they arrive.