The U.S Senate kicked off former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial on Tuesday after voting 56-44.

The trial was approved with six Republican senators voting with Democrats and independents – Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, Ben Sasse and Pat Toomey.

The trial began with Democrats using a 13-minute video of the January 6 Capitol riot to help make their case to the Senate, and Trump’s defense team debating the constitutionality of the trial of a former president.

This is the first impeachment trial, ever of a former President but not the first impeachment of a former federal official.

Donald Trump is facing a single charge of incitement of insurrection over his actions leading up to the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A trial with Senators sitting as a jury will get under way today Wednesday, and will likely last into the middle of next week.

Convicting the former President would need a two-thirds majority, which would require at least 17 Republican senators to vote against him.

Democrats say not trying Trump would suggest to future presidents that they would not be held accountable for their actions during their final days in office.