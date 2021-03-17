The United States has registered its displeasure over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong by sanctioning 24 officials from Hong Kong and China.

This moves comes as U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to meet top Chinese diplomats in Alaska.

Those sanctioned include senior members of the Chinese parliament and Hong Kong police officials.

According to reports , the sanctions were introduced by the U.S under the auspices of the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which was passed last year after Beijing ratified a new, more restrictive national security law in Hong Kong.

The security law contains a broad ban on subverting China’s political power over Hong Kong and colluding with foreign forces.

Advertisement

The U.S sanctions bar those on the list and their families from traveling to the States.

Furthermore, being sanctioned under the HKAA also comes with financial penalties, including restrictions on banking and loans with U.S financial institutions, and limits dealings the individual can have with U.S financial or property entities.

Those sanctioned included Wang Chen, a member of the 25-man Politburo, China’s top political authority, and Tam Yiu-chung, a Hong Kong official who helped draft the national security law, according to reports.