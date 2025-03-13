U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to put a 200% tariff on European wine, champagne, and spirits if the EU imposes a duty on American whiskey.

It comes after the bloc announced a 50% charge on some American goods in response to the US’s 25% tariff on global steel and aluminium imports.

In a Truth Social post, Trump referred to the EU as “one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the world, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States.”

He said “If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the US will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER EU REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.”

“This will be great for the Wine and Champagne businesses in the US,” Trump added.

After Trump’s tariffs on aluminium and steel went into effect at midnight Wednesday morning, the EU immediately responded to what it called “unjustified” trade action.

The EU’s countermeasures included tariffs on €26 billion ($28 billion) worth of American goods, including tariffs on boats, bourbon and motorbikes.

The 50% tariff is due to come into effect on April 1.

In a statement, the EU described the measures as “swift and proportionate.”

America’s spirits industry said Wednesday it was bracing for pain from the retaliatory tariffs.